What the Smartest Investors Know About Ulta Beauty Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Starting with Thanksgiving and on into Christmas, this holiday season will mark the first time since the onset of the pandemic that people are traveling and meeting in person with virtually no mandatory restrictions in place. While individuals may still choose to mask or socially distance themselves from others, the majority of people seem to have moved on. Coupled with a workforce that's increasingly returned to the office, there is a groundswell of demand for cosmetics, beauty care products, and salon services. It's why the beauty industry is one of the best-performing segments of the market -- and why Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), which is currently trading near all-time highs, ought to be on your investment radar.Continue reading