|
18.12.2022 15:45:00
What the Smartest Investors Know About Warner Bros. Discovery Stock
In the world of subscription video on demand (SVOD), it's been a tough year -- and especially for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD). While Netflix's share price is down 43% from its peak in 2022 and Walt Disney has seen its shares slip about 40%, Warner Bros. Discovery stock has fallen 65%.The COVID-19 pandemic drove an inordinate number of sign-ups for the streaming industry. Indeed, Warner Bros. Discovery grew its HBO and HBO Max subscriber base by over 35% between Q1 2020 and Q4 2021.But now with the world more open, inflation biting, and concerns about a recession on the horizon, it's perhaps understandable why some are cautious about Warner Bros. Discovery stock. Nonetheless, they may be missing some key things about the company's strategy.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!