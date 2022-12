What the Smartest Investors Know About Warner Bros. Discovery Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the world of subscription video on demand (SVOD), it's been a tough year -- and especially for Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD). While Netflix's share price is down 43% from its peak in 2022 and Walt Disney has seen its shares slip about 40%, Warner Bros. Discovery stock has fallen 65%.The COVID-19 pandemic drove an inordinate number of sign-ups for the streaming industry. Indeed, Warner Bros. Discovery grew its HBO and HBO Max subscriber base by over 35% between Q1 2020 and Q4 2021.But now with the world more open, inflation biting, and concerns about a recession on the horizon, it's perhaps understandable why some are cautious about Warner Bros. Discovery stock. Nonetheless, they may be missing some key things about the company's strategy.Continue reading