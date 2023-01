What the Smartest Investors Know About Warner Bros. Discovery's Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warner Bros . Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) has had a tough time competing in the streaming space against industry giants like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Where Netflix and Walt Disney have subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) subscriber numbers in the hundreds of millions, at last count, Warner Bros. Discovery had just under 95 million across its HBO Max and Discovery+ platforms. But with the company's decision to tap into the free ad-supported television (FAST) market, Warner Bros. Discovery might be unlocking some unique business opportunities.Warner Bros. Discovery made a lot of headlines over the last year for cutting its head count, pulling existing content like Westworld and The Nevers from HBO Max, and shutting down movie and TV projects such as Batgirl and Snowpiercer. And while the strategy was widely criticized by many both inside and outside of Hollywood, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been clear that the company is executing a "strategic shift" that also involves finding $3.5 billion in savings.Now though, it looks as though the company is putting down the ax, with CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels recently commenting that Warner Bros. Discovery is "done with that chapter." Speaking at a Citibank event, Wiedenfels suggested "[2023] will be a year of relaunching and building."Continue reading