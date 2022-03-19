What the Test to Treat Program Could Mean for Pfizer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As President Joe Biden announced in his 2022 State of the Union address, the U.S. government is pioneering a new treatment program for members of the public who are sick with the coronavirus. Dubbed Test to Treat, the initiative aims to give people who have positive COVID-19 test results immediate access to antiviral therapies for free at participating pharmacies and healthcare centers. This could be massive for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), maker of the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which the program will heavily rely on.Pfizer has said it expects to make around $22 billion from global sales of Paxlovid antiviral in 2022, though management did suggest that it could potentially make more. And if the Test to Treat initiative proves popular in the U.S., we could be talking about billions more.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading