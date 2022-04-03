|
03.04.2022 12:50:00
What These 2 Charts Can Teach You About Spotify
Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) is one of the leading audio streamers in the world. Spotify's extensive catalog of music and podcasts reaches hundreds of millions of users every month through both a paid subscriber model and a free-to-use ad-supported platform. Let's dig deeper by examining what two charts reveal about the company's fundamentals.Image source: Getty Images.One key performance indicator for Spotify is its Monthly Active User (MAU) metric. Spotify has grown its MAUs in 27 of the last 28 quarters, stretching back to 2015. In the last year, Spotify grew MAUs from 345 million to 406 million -- a growth rate just shy of 18%. Spotify's MAUs are distributed evenly around the world, with 33% in Europe, 23% in North America, 21% in Latin America, and 22% in the rest of the world. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
