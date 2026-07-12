Real Estate Aktie

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WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6

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12.07.2026 19:33:27

What This Apogee Insider Move Might Mean After a 247% Stock Run

Michael Thomas Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE), reported a disposition of 95,046 shares of common stock on July 8, 2026 and July 10, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($133.63); post-transaction value based on July 10, 2026 market close ($133.65).Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Waltham with a focused pipeline of biologic therapies addressing significant unmet medical needs in inflammatory and immunological disorders. The company's competitive strategy centers on the development of extended half-life monoclonal antibodies designed to enhance patient outcomes and treatment adherence. With a market capitalization of $8.2 billion and substantial recent equity appreciation, Apogee represents a high-growth biotech investment thesis dependent on successful clinical development and regulatory approval of its lead candidates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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