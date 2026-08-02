Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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02.08.2026 20:20:21
What This Business First Insider Sale Signals After a 34% Stock Run
George W. III Cummings, a director at Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST), reported a sale of 20,000 shares of common stock in a transaction executed on July 30, 2026, and July 31, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($31.79); post-transaction value based on July 31, 2026 market close ($31.82).Business First Bancshares is a regional bank holding company with approximately $1.0 billion in market capitalization and $455.3 million in TTM revenue, operating from its headquarters in Baton Rouge. The company has demonstrated strong performance with a one-year share price appreciation of 34%, reflecting investor confidence in its regional banking operations and profitability metrics, which yielded $93.0 million in net income on a TTM basis.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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