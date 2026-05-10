Colonia Real Estate Aktie
WKN: 633800 / ISIN: DE0006338007
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10.05.2026 19:43:01
What This Fund’s $4 Million Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Sale Could Signal About CRE Risk
Chicago-based Cura Wealth Advisors disclosed in a May 8, 2026, SEC filing that it sold 386,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI), an estimated $4.02 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a recent SEC filing dated May 8, 2026, Cura Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 386,000 shares. The estimated value of the trade was approximately $4.02 million, based on the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The ARI stake ended the quarter at 437,233 shares, totaling $4.62 million in value.Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a mortgage REIT focused on providing commercial real estate debt financing solutions across the United States. Its business model centers on originating and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate loans to generate income for shareholders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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