Heritage Financial Aktie
WKN: 923691 / ISIN: US42722X1063
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20.07.2026 22:30:04
What This Heritage Financial Insider Move Signals With the Stock Up 20%
William Glasby, the chief information officer of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA), reported a disposition of 3,379 shares of the company on July 17, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($30.52); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($30.52).Heritage Financial Corporation is a regional bank holding company with approximately $1.0 billion in market capitalization and 755 employees, headquartered in Olympia. The institution has demonstrated solid financial performance with TTM net income of $72.6 million on revenue of $266.5 million, reflecting a net profit margin of approximately 20.5%. The company's one-year stock gain of 20% indicates positive investor sentiment and operational momentum within the regional banking sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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