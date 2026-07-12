Immunome Aktie
WKN DE: A2QD9D / ISIN: US45257U1088
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12.07.2026 22:44:53
What This Immunome Sale Means a Day Before a Big FDA Milestone
Isaac Barchas, a director at Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM), executed a sale of 100,000 shares in a transaction disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Immunome is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a market capitalization of $2.3 billion, currently generating minimal revenue of $4.0 million TTM while investing substantially in research and development of its oncology pipeline. The company's strategic focus on antibody-drug conjugates and gamma secretase inhibitors positions it within the competitive landscape of precision oncology therapeutics. Immunome is advancing multiple clinical programs with the objective of addressing unmet medical needs in oncology.These shares went out through an investment LLC under a plan set well in advance, and the sale landed right as Immunome cleared a real milestone: The day after the sale, the FDA accepted its lead drug's application for review. Immunome's varegacestat, an oral desmoid tumor therapy, now has an FDA decision date of April 28, 2027, backed by Phase 3 data showing an 84% lower risk of progression. An insider selling into strength on a preset plan, while a catalyst is breaking the right way, is close to the opposite of a warning sign.As of March 31, the company reported $582.7 million in cash, enough to fund operations into 2028, though its net loss widened to $53.8 million last quarter from $41.6 million one year prior as spending ramped toward a potential launch. For long-term investors, however, it’s important to ignore the insider noise. The company’s trajectory effectively hinges on the April 2027 approval decision and whether the deep ADC pipeline behind it delivers. So those will be the catalysts to watch.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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