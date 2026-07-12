Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
|
13.07.2026 00:00:52
What This Invesco Insider Move Signals With the Stock Up 63%
Jeffrey H. Kupor, a senior managing director of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), executed a non-discretionary disposition of 26,002 shares on July 2, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($27.01); post-transaction value based on July 02, 2026 market close ($27.01).Invesco Ltd. is a global asset management firm operating from its Atlanta headquarters. The company has established a diversified financial services platform spanning multiple asset classes and distribution channels, positioning itself as a significant player in the competitive asset management industry. With TTM revenue of $6.6 billion, Invesco leverages scale and product breadth to compete across institutional and retail segments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!