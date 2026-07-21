MARA Aktie
WKN DE: A2QQBE / ISIN: US5657881067
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21.07.2026 23:32:34
What This MARA Insider Sale Signals as Revenue Fell 18% Amid AI Pivot
Salman Hassan Khan, the chief financial officer of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), reported a sale of 16,000 shares of common stock on July 17, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($10.90); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($10.69).MARA Holdings, Inc. is a substantial participant in the Bitcoin mining sector, positioning it as a significant infrastructure provider within the digital asset ecosystem. The company differentiates itself through its integration of renewable energy resources, proprietary mining technology, and advisory capabilities, enabling it to serve as both an operational mining enterprise and a technology solutions provider to the broader Bitcoin mining industry. Despite current profitability challenges reflected in a TTM net loss of $2.0 billion, the company maintains a strategic focus on long-term value creation within the evolving cryptocurrency infrastructure landscape.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu MARA
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10.05.26
|Ausblick: MARA präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: MARA vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)