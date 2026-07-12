MeiraGTx Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2JGHF / ISIN: KYG596651029
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12.07.2026 21:19:49
What This MeiraGTx Insider Sale Might Mean With Two Drug Filings Near
Stuart Naylor, the Chief Scientific Officer, Ophthalmology of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), sold 27,659 shares of ordinary shares on July 7, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.MeiraGTx Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a market capitalization of $1.4 billion. The company has demonstrated significant momentum, with its stock appreciating 89% over the past year, reflecting investor confidence in its gene therapy pipeline. MeiraGTx's competitive positioning centers on its proprietary gene therapy platform targeting high-unmet-need indications across multiple therapeutic areas, though the company remains in clinical development stages with negative net income reflecting typical early-stage biotech investment patterns.Naylor scheduled this trade back in December under a 10b5-1 plan, so it ran on a calendar rather than a hunch, and shaving 4% off his stake still leaves him with 641,000 shares worth around $9.4 million. In other words, this seems squarely like a routine sale after the stock nearly doubled, likely a sign of diversification instead of any underlying doubt.The year behind this stock run has been genuinely busy. MeiraGTx signed a collaboration with Lilly worth $75 million upfront plus more than $400 million in potential milestones, reacquired the late-stage eye therapy bota-vec from Johnson & Johnson, and won FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its dry-mouth gene therapy. Those deals pushed cash, alongside a $100 million raise, to fund operations into the second half of 2028. CEO Alexandria Forbes said the company is now positioned to file for approval and launch two wholly owned therapies within two years. For long-term investors, the insider sale is background noise. What matters is execution on those two filings and whether the non-dilutive deal cash keeps the burn manageable.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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