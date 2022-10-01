|
01.10.2022 16:30:00
What This News Means for Merck
In combination with Roche's (OTC: RHHBY) bevacizumab (Avastin), Merck's (NYSE: MRK) oncology medicine -- co-owned with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) and known as Lynparza -- received the nod from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to treat patients with a form of advanced ovarian cancer. Homologous recombination deficient (HRD)-positive ovarian cancer accounts for approximately half of all ovarian cancer cases. What led the NMPA to green-light the treatment combo? And how much could this mean in additional annual revenue for the pharma stock Merck? Let's dig deeper into the data for the treatment pairing and the advanced ovarian cancer market in China to find out.Ovarian cancer affects the ovaries, which are responsible for the production of the estrogen and progesterone hormones in females. The symptoms of ovarian cancer can include abdominal bloating, weight loss, back pain, and frequent urination.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
