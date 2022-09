What This News Might Mean for Amgen

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Congress' recent move to limit prescription drug prices has the pharmaceutical industry in an uproar. Questions about the long-term impact of the Inflation Reduction Act -- whether the law will truly make medicine more affordable for the patients who need it most or squash innovation as pharmaceuticals claim -- are up for debate.However, it will unquestionably affect those companies with top-selling Medicare drugs. Since major biotechnology player Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) makes this cut, should we revalue the company in light of the new regulations? Let's take a look.Bone density drug Prolia is used to treat osteoporosis in women after menopause to reduce the risk of bone fracture. Prolia is Amgen's second top- selling drug, bringing in $3.3 billion in sales during 2021. This treatment is also Amgen's only drug to make Medicare's top 10 drugs by sales, coming in near the top of the Part B list with $1.6 billion in 2020 government sales.Continue reading