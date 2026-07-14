Pennant Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2PRK9 / ISIN: US70805E1091
|
14.07.2026 21:55:02
What This Pennant Group Insider Sale Means as Home Health Revenue Surged 43%
Brent Guerisoli, the chief executive officer of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG), sold 3,159 shares of common stock at $41.56 per share on July 10, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.The Pennant Group operates as a scaled healthcare services provider with approximately 9,700 employees and $1 billion in TTM revenue, positioning it as a significant player in the fragmented home health, hospice, and senior living sectors. The company's diversified service offerings across multiple care settings and patient populations provide operational resilience and cross-selling opportunities. Its integrated model combining acute care transition services with long-term senior living solutions creates competitive advantages in addressing the comprehensive healthcare needs of an aging demographic.This sale ultimately looks like a CEO cashing in some deep-in-the-money options, not a signal to read into. Guerisoli exercised options struck at $4.54 and sold the resulting shares at $41.56 the same day, a spread of roughly $37 that turns a small block into real money. Meanwhile, the vast majority of his exposure is untouched. There’s nothing in the footnotes, but when an executive converts long-held options at a fraction of the market price, the tax-and-diversification read makes sense.Operationally, the business behind the sale is growing fast, though not without strain. First-quarter revenue jumped 36% to $285.4 million, led by a 43.3% surge in home health and hospice, as home health admissions climbed nearly 63%, and adjusted EPS rose 18.5% to $0.32. Guerisoli called the results “compelling,” while flagging that integrating more than 50 recently added operations is temporarily pressuring margins. For long-term investors, the sale is effectively background noise against a real growth story.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Home Health Corp Of America
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Home Health Corp Of America
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pennant Group Inc Registered Shs When Issued
|35,00
|0,57%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX mit Verlusten -- DAX fällt unter 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Mittwoch zurückhaltend. An der Wall Street geht es nach oben. In Asien wurden zur Wochenmitte teils kräftige Gewinne verzeichnet.