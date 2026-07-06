Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
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06.07.2026 02:04:00
What This Rare Historical Market Signal Means for Your Portfolio
No one can really know what the stock market will do next, yet we still look for clues or signals. Given that the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has actually posted double-digit gains in six out of the last seven years, it's especially reasonable to wonder when the next market pullback will happen -- because it will happen, and we just don't know when.One measure some investors look to for a clue about future market moves is the "Buffett indicator" -- and it just hit an all-time high. Here's what that could mean for your portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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