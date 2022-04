What This Regulatory Approval Could Mean for Merck

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In late February, the combo of Merck 's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda and a drug that Merck co -owns with Eisai (OTC: ESALY), known as Lenvima, received its second regulatory approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW). The drug pairing was given the green light to treat patients with unresectable or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). This approval came just weeks after the Keytruda-Lenvima therapy was authorized in Japan to treat patients with types of endometrial cancer. What data prompted the MHLW to approve Keytruda and Lenvima? And what effect will this have on pharma stock Merck's revenue? Let's dig deeper into the results from the phase 3 clinical trials for the drug combo and the kidney cancer market in Japan.