Sea Aktie
WKN DE: A2H5LX / ISIN: US81141R1005
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21.07.2026 00:02:17
What This Sea Limited CFO Sale Means With Shares Down 38% This Past Year
Tianyu Hou, CFO, sold 15,000 Class A ordinary shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) on July 17, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($103.26); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($104.05).Sea Limited is a leading digital platform operator with significant scale, commanding a $62.5 billion market capitalization and generating $25.2 billion in TTM revenue across its integrated ecosystem. The company's competitive advantage derives from its diversified business model that leverages network effects across gaming, commerce, and fintech segments, combined with deep market penetration in high-growth emerging markets where digital adoption continues to accelerate. Sea Limited has established itself as a critical infrastructure provider in digital commerce and entertainment across Southeast Asia and Latin America.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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