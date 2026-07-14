Sea Aktie
WKN DE: A2H5LX / ISIN: US81141R1005
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14.07.2026 22:06:35
What This Sea Limited Insider Sale Means With the Stock Down 25%
Wang Yanjun, chief corporate officer and general counsel, reported a sale of 3,000 Class A ordinary shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) on July 10, 2026 and July 13, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($112.84); post-transaction value based on July 13, 2026 market close ($110.66).Sea Limited is a leading digital platform operator in emerging markets with a market capitalization of $67.8 billion and TTM revenue of $25.2 billion, demonstrating significant scale across its diversified business segments. The company's integrated ecosystem approach—combining entertainment, commerce, and fintech—creates cross-selling opportunities and customer stickiness in high-growth regions. With 102,700 employees and operations spanning multiple geographies, Sea Limited leverages its technological infrastructure and regional market expertise to maintain competitive advantages in the digital services sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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