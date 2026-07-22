Synaptics Aktie
WKN: 529873 / ISIN: US87157D1090
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22.07.2026 03:00:57
What This Synaptics CFO Filing Signals for Long-Term Investors With Revenue Up 10%
Ken Rizvi, an executive at Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), reported a non-discretionary disposition of 1,473 shares on July 17, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($114.05); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($114.05).Synaptics Incorporated is a global semiconductor solutions provider with $1.2 billion in TTM revenue, specializing in human-machine interface and connectivity technologies that enhance user experience across mobile and computing platforms. The company leverages its expertise in audio processing, video transmission, and display connectivity to address evolving demands in consumer electronics. With a market capitalization of $4.5 billion and a one-year stock price appreciation of 70%, Synaptics demonstrates strong market recognition, though recent profitability pressures warrant monitoring of operational efficiency and margin recovery initiatives.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Synaptics Inc.
|102,00
|-2,86%