Synaptics Aktie
WKN: 529873 / ISIN: US87157D1090
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22.07.2026 00:12:22
What This Synaptics Insider Filing Signals to Long-Term Investors With the Stock Up 72% in a Year
Lisa Bodensteiner, the Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), reported a sale of 1,502 shares, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($114.32); post-transaction value based on July 20, 2026 market close ($113.60).Synaptics Incorporated is a global semiconductor solutions provider with approximately $1.2 billion in TTM revenue, specializing in human-machine interface and connectivity technologies. The company has demonstrated significant market momentum, with its stock appreciating 72% over the past year, reflecting investor confidence in its product portfolio and market positioning. Synaptics maintains competitive advantages through its specialized expertise in audio processing, video transmission, and connectivity solutions that enhance user experience across diverse consumer and computing platforms.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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