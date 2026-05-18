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18.05.2026 12:10:00

What Tim Cook's Trip to China Could Mean for Apple Investors

Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook was one of a handful of U.S. executives to participate in the Trump administration's delegation to Beijing this week. It was a potentially high-stakes trip to China, the first by a sitting U.S. president in nearly a decade. For Apple investors, the timing was also significant, as the company is balancing its manufacturing relationships with both countries. The vast majority of Apple's hardware products are manufactured in China, so improving relations between the two countries is imperative. Tariffs have substantially complicated Apple's supply chain, and any escalation is a constant concern. China is also Apple's largest market outside the U.S. With competition rising there, Apple needs to be in the good graces of the Chinese government to avoid market-share losses. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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