What to Do if the Current Bear Market Drags On

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's fair to say that 2022 was an overwhelmingly challenging year for investors. All major indexes took a tumble last year as factors like inflation, recession fears, and the Ukraine conflict took hold. And 2023 is starting out with a lot of investors feeling iffy about a near-term recovery.Now the good news is that bear markets don't last forever, so at some point in time, the stock market is likely to rebound. But what if that doesn't happen in 2023?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading