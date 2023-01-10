|
10.01.2023 11:18:00
What to Do if the Current Bear Market Drags On
It's fair to say that 2022 was an overwhelmingly challenging year for investors. All major indexes took a tumble last year as factors like inflation, recession fears, and the Ukraine conflict took hold. And 2023 is starting out with a lot of investors feeling iffy about a near-term recovery.Now the good news is that bear markets don't last forever, so at some point in time, the stock market is likely to rebound. But what if that doesn't happen in 2023?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
