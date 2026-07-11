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11.07.2026 21:36:00
What to Do if You're Behind on Retirement Savings at Age 60
By the time you turn 60, you may be starting to think about ending your career and embracing retirement. And with a solid IRA or 401(k) balance, that may be possible. But if you're not happy with the amount you've saved by age 60, you may be less than optimistic about your retirement prospects.That's understandable. But it also doesn't have to be a deal-breaker. Here are some steps you can take if you're behind on retirement savings and aren't sure you have so much time to catch up.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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