What to Do With Office Space in This COVID World

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There is a lot of unused space in office buildings, city centers, and shopping malls. We also need a lot of space for multifamily housing, data centers, and warehouses. Is there opportunity here for investors?In this podcast, Motley Fool analysts Deidre Woollard and Matt Argersinger discuss:To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue reading