What to Expect From Disney Under Refreshed Management

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Management changes usually don't deserve much press coverage, even at the largest and most important companies on the market. If one ham sandwich could run the business before, another one would surely do the job just as well, to paraphrase master investor Warren Buffett. So it is usually no big deal.The Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) just reinstated Bob Iger as chief executive officer, ending Bob Chapek's tenure in less than three years. This unexpected move speaks volumes about Disney's strategy.Let's have a look.Continue reading