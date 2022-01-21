|
What to Expect From General Electric in 2022
General Electric (NYSE: GE) will report fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 25, and investors will focus on its earnings trajectory and outlook for 2022. In this vein, let's look ahead at what investors might expect to hear from the company.If there's one thing sure about the upcoming earnings presentation, GE's guidance will involve some pretty wide ranges. Under CEO Larry Culp, GE has acquired a reputation for underpromising and overdelivering on guidance instead of previously doing the opposite under prior management. Culp tends to give wide guidance ranges at the start of the year and then tighten it throughout the year, while keeping investors informed on business trends.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
