Taiwan Semiconductor Aktie

Taiwan Semiconductor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MNM3 / ISIN: TW0005425003

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17.04.2026 00:05:00

What to Expect From Nvidia in the Coming Months? Taiwan Semiconductor Just Offered Investors a Clue.

As the artificial intelligence (AI) story began to unfold, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) quickly emerged as the leading character. And this has remained the case chapter after chapter. Nvidia got into this market early, developing high-powered graphics processing units (GPUs) to specifically serve the needs of AI. In the earlier days, this mainly entailed training models on vast quantities of information.All of this resulted in explosive earnings growth for Nvidia. And investors, eager to benefit from this growth story, bought the shares like hot cakes. This helped Nvidia stock to soar -- it climbed more than 1,100% over the past five years. But, in recent times, Nvidia's performance has been lackluster. Part of this is unrelated to the company and the AI industry: Investors have worried about the U.S. economy and the turmoil in Iran. That said, other pressures have been directly linked to Nvidia. For example, some investors have wondered whether demand for AI will weaken or if competition may hurt Nvidia's growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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