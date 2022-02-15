Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
15.02.2022 13:05:00
What to Expect From Pfizer and BioNTech's Next Meeting With the FDA
In this clip from "The Pharma & Biotech Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 2, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss the recently announced rolling EUA submission from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) regarding the vaccine for children ages six months to five years and the upcoming meeting with the FDA.Keith Speights: Brian, another big story this week is that Pfizer and BioNTech have announced that they've initiated their rolling EUA submission for their vaccine in younger kids. The younger kid age ranges from six months to under five years old, so up to that five-year old point. Basically, they expect to complete this submission really soon within the next few days. What's interesting here is that the FDA has already scheduled an advisory committee meeting for February 15. That's an unusual move by the FDA to go ahead and move that quickly. But I think it's because the FDA realizes the importance of this. Since the pandemic began, over 10.6 million kids have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States. Children under four made up more than 1.6 million of those cases. Then, of course, lately the Omicron variant is causing a big spike in cases in younger kids. I was noting in the Pfizer press release, they said that for the week ending January 22, children under four accounted for 3.2% of the total hospitalizations due to COVID-19. That's a good many young kids going to the hospital because of this. Also, this is just a big opportunity because kids under five represent around 6% of the total U.S. population. That's around 20 million children. The EUA filing is going to be the first for the two doses of this vaccine, but they plan on it being three doses. Data on that third dose won't be available just quite yet, but it's expected in the next few months. Once they get that data in, then they'll file to expand that EUA to include a third booster dose.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pfizer Inc.
|43,57
|-0,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannungssignale aus Moskau: ATX letztendlich auf Erholungskurs -- DAX fährt zum Handelsschluss Gewinne ein -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel in Kauflaune. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es ebenfalls aufwärts. Die Wall Street setzt am Dienstag zur Erholung an. In Fernost waren die Anleger uneins.