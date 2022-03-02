What to Expect When This Undercover Growth Company Reports Q4 Earnings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) is a brick-and-mortar retailer that sells clothing and accessories across its 241 stores in the U.S. It's scheduled to report fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 earnings on March 10. The company was devastated at the pandemic's onset when it temporarily shut its doors to shoppers. As stores reopened for business, Tilly's has been bouncing back with more promise than ever. And for the upcoming report, investors should expect the momentum to continue. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading