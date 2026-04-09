|
09.04.2026 16:14:53
What to Know About an $8 Million Bet on CORO Targeting 31% Returns Overseas
On April 8, 2026, Sharkey, Howes & Javer established a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), acquiring 260,697 shares with an estimated transaction value of $8.38 million.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 8, 2026, Sharkey, Howes & Javer reported a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF. The firm acquired 260,697 shares during the quarter, with the estimated transaction value at $8.38 million based on average pricing for the period. The quarter-end value of the CORO stake was $8.38 million.The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF provides investors with access to a dynamically managed portfolio that rotates exposure among various international equity markets. The fund leverages BlackRock's expertise in active management to identify attractive country allocations based on macroeconomic and market signals. This approach aims to deliver enhanced risk-adjusted returns compared to traditional passive international equity strategies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!