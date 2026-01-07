Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
08.01.2026 00:48:39
What to Know About One Maze Insider's $3 Million Stock Sale as Shares Surge 150%
Atul Dandekar, chief strategy and business officer of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE), executed an option exercise and immediate sale of 72,500 shares for a total consideration of approximately $2.94 million, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.The transaction value is based on the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($40.56), and the post-transaction value based on the Dec. 30 market close ($40.56).Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of precision medicines for renal and metabolic diseases. With a focused pipeline and expertise in small molecule therapeutics, the company leverages genetic insights to address significant unmet medical needs. Its strategy centers on advancing differentiated assets through clinical development to establish a competitive position in targeted therapeutic areas.
