Surge Holdings Aktie

Surge Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.01.2026 00:48:39

What to Know About One Maze Insider's $3 Million Stock Sale as Shares Surge 150%

Atul Dandekar, chief strategy and business officer of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE), executed an option exercise and immediate sale of 72,500 shares for a total consideration of approximately $2.94 million, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.The transaction value is based on the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($40.56), and the post-transaction value based on the Dec. 30 market close ($40.56).Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of precision medicines for renal and metabolic diseases. With a focused pipeline and expertise in small molecule therapeutics, the company leverages genetic insights to address significant unmet medical needs. Its strategy centers on advancing differentiated assets through clinical development to establish a competitive position in targeted therapeutic areas.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Surge Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten