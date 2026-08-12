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WKN: A0BLU9 / ISIN: JP3266000003
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13.08.2026 01:52:41
What to Know About Sezzle After Insider Filings, a Post-Earnings Drop, and a Quick Rebound
Justin Krause, SVP of finance and controller of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL), disposed of 1,571 shares of common stock on August 10, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($118.00); post-transaction value based on the August 10 market close ($118.00).Sezzle Inc. operates as a fintech-enabled payment platform with a market capitalization of $4.3 billion, demonstrating significant scale with TTM revenue of $531.9 million and net income of $161.4 million. The company's competitive positioning centers on its frictionless buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) model, which differentiates it through interest-free installment structures and omnichannel deployment capabilities. With 201 employees and operations spanning North America, Sezzle has established itself as a material participant in the consumer credit services sector, leveraging technology infrastructure to facilitate merchant-consumer transactions at scale.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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