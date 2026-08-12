QUICK Aktie

QUICK für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0BLU9 / ISIN: JP3266000003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.08.2026 01:52:41

What to Know About Sezzle After Insider Filings, a Post-Earnings Drop, and a Quick Rebound

Justin Krause, SVP of finance and controller of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL), disposed of 1,571 shares of common stock on August 10, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($118.00); post-transaction value based on the August 10 market close ($118.00).Sezzle Inc. operates as a fintech-enabled payment platform with a market capitalization of $4.3 billion, demonstrating significant scale with TTM revenue of $531.9 million and net income of $161.4 million. The company's competitive positioning centers on its frictionless buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) model, which differentiates it through interest-free installment structures and omnichannel deployment capabilities. With 201 employees and operations spanning North America, Sezzle has established itself as a material participant in the consumer credit services sector, leveraging technology infrastructure to facilitate merchant-consumer transactions at scale.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu QUICK CO LTD

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu QUICK CO LTD

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

QUICK CO LTD 811,00 2,01% QUICK CO LTD

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Donnerstag leicht zu. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls Gewinne. In Fernost zeigten sich die Börsen am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen