Dream Finders Home a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QMNU / ISIN: US26154D1000
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27.06.2026 20:57:38
What to Know About This $1.56 Million Dream Finders Homes Insider Sale After Shares Fell 29%
On June 15 and June 16, 2026, 10% Owner William Radford Lovett II reported the indirect sale of 103,591 shares of Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH), according to a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($15.08).Dream Finders Homes is a national residential construction company with a focus on scalable growth in diverse U.S. markets. The company leverages vertical integration by combining homebuilding operations with mortgage and insurance services, supporting a comprehensive customer experience. Its strategy emphasizes flexibility in product offerings and market presence, positioning the business to capture demand across multiple buyer segments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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