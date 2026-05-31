KE a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QBH4 / ISIN: KYG5223Y1089
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31.05.2026 23:03:15
What to Know About This $10 Million Sale of China Housing Giant KE Holdings
KE Holdings delivers integrated housing transaction and service solutions across China through a broad online and offline platform.CoreView Capital Management Ltd reported a sale of 550,541 shares of KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) in its May 14, 2026, SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $9.45 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 14, 2026, CoreView Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in KE Holdings by 550,541 shares. The estimated value of the trade, calculated using the average share price over the quarter, was approximately $9.45 million. The quarter-end value of the BEKE stake declined by $10.71 million, a figure that includes both trading and price changes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu KE Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-
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18.05.26
|Ausblick: KE A präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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15.03.26
|Ausblick: KE A stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)