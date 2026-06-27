Amalgamated Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN: 906395 / ISIN: AU000000AHD2
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27.06.2026 19:51:00
What to Know About This $130,000 Amalgamated Financial Insider Sale After Shares Rose 49%
On June 11, 2026, Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Senior Executive VP and CFO Jason Darby disclosed the sale of 3,000 shares of common stock via multiple open-market transactions, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($43.30); post-transaction position value based on June 11, 2026 holdings and market close.Amalgamated Financial is a regional banking institution with a national footprint, operating through a combination of digital platforms and select physical branches in major U.S. cities. The company leverages a diversified service offering to support stable revenue streams, balancing traditional banking with specialized trust and investment management services. Its scale, established presence, and comprehensive product mix position it competitively within the regional banking sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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