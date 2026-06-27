Check Point Software Aktie
WKN: 901638 / ISIN: IL0010824113
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27.06.2026 21:06:27
What to Know About This $3.1 Million Check Point Software Insider Sale After Shares Fell 40%
On June 11, 2026, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Director Shavit Shenhav Tal exercised options to acquire and immediately sold 25,000 Ordinary Shares, generating proceeds of approximately $3.08 million according to the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($123.07); post-transaction value based on the June 11, 2026 market value of 4,008 shares ($493,464.96).Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. operates at scale as a leading cybersecurity provider, with a focus on multi-layered threat prevention and unified security management. The company leverages its Infinity Architecture to deliver integrated protection across networks, endpoints, cloud, and mobile environments. Its strong global presence and continuous innovation in threat prevention technologies underpin its competitive positioning in the infrastructure software segment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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