Intuitive Machine a Aktie
WKN DE: A3D5BY / ISIN: US46125A1007
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27.06.2026 18:24:59
What to Know About This $3.3 Million Intuitive Machines Insider Sale as Space Stocks Heat Up
Timothy Price Crain II, SVP & Chief Technology Officer at Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR), reported the redemption of 150,000 common units and immediate sale of an equivalent number of Class A Common Stock shares for $3.28 million on June 18, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($21.87); post-transaction value based on June 18, 2026 market close.Intuitive Machines, Inc. is a Houston-based aerospace company specializing in lunar and deep space exploration technologies. The company leverages integrated service offerings and proprietary platforms to address the growing demand for lunar access and data services. With a focus on enabling both government and commercial missions, Intuitive Machines positions itself as a key player in the next generation of space infrastructure and exploration.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Intuitive Machines Inc Registered Shs -A-
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: Intuitive Machines A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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18.03.26
|Ausblick: Intuitive Machines A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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04.03.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Intuitive Machines A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)