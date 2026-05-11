International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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11.05.2026 21:33:54
What to Know About This Fund’s $15 Million International ETF Purchase
On May 11, 2026, Stonebrook Private Inc. disclosed a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), acquiring 472,627 shares. The estimated transaction value was $15.20 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a recent SEC filing dated May 11, 2026, Stonebrook Private Inc. initiated a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF by purchasing 472,627 shares. The estimated transaction value was $15.20 million based on the average share price during the first quarter. The fund reported a quarter-end position valued at $15.20 million, reflecting both new purchases and price movements.The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF provides investors with access to a dynamic portfolio of international equities, utilizing a systematic approach to country selection. The fund leverages BlackRock's expertise in active management and quantitative research to optimize country allocations and capture global equity opportunities. Its competitive edge lies in its disciplined rotation methodology, aiming to enhance returns while managing risk for investors seeking global diversification.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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