China Logistics Aktie
WKN DE: A0N9NJ / ISIN: US16948R1014
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31.05.2026 20:33:16
What to Know About This Fund's $194 Million Exit From a China Logistics Stock
On May 15, 2026, Kontiki Capital Management (HK) Ltd. disclosed it sold out its entire stake in Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM), an estimated $193.84 million trade based on average quarterly pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, Kontiki Capital Management (HK) sold all of its 20,380,969 shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM), with the estimated transaction value at $193.84 million based on the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The net position value change totaled $218.69 million.Full Truck Alliance operates at scale as a leading digital freight platform in China, facilitating efficient connections between shippers and truckers. Through its technology-driven marketplace and suite of value-added services, the company enables streamlined logistics and enhanced operational transparency for its users. The platform's broad reach and diversified service offerings position it as a key player in China's evolving freight and logistics sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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