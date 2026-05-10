Blackstone Aktie
WKN DE: A2PM4W / ISIN: US09260D1072
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10.05.2026 19:37:01
What to Know About This Fund’s $3 Million Blackstone Mortgage Trust Sale Amid Office Stress
On May 8, 2026, Chicago-based Cura Wealth Advisors disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold 155,210 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT), with the estimated transaction value at $2.99 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 8, 2026, Cura Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 155,210 shares. The estimated value of shares sold was $2.99 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The value of the position at quarter-end fell by $2.97 million, reflecting both the trade and market movement.Blackstone Mortgage Trust is a leading mortgage REIT focused on originating and managing senior commercial real estate loans globally.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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