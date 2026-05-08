Apollo Education Grou a Aktie

Apollo Education Grou a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 898968 / ISIN: US0376041051

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08.05.2026 19:09:39

What to Know About This Fund’s $5.9 Million Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Sale

Waterfall Asset Management fully exited its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) during the first quarter, selling 569,000 shares in a move estimated at $5.92 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 8, 2026, SEC filing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 8, 2026, Waterfall Asset Management sold its entire holding of 569,000 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares, with the estimated transaction value totaling $5.92 million based on the average closing price during the first quarter. The fund reported no remaining shares in ARI at quarter end, marking a full exit from the position.Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a publicly traded mortgage REIT focused on originating and investing in commercial real estate debt. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. manages a portfolio of commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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