Astronics Aktie
WKN: 867880 / ISIN: US0464331083
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24.05.2026 00:05:48
What to Know About This Fund's $59 Million Astronics Bet Amid a 170% One-Year Stock Surge
On May 14, 2026, Pertento Partners disclosed a new position in Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO), acquiring 815,333 shares in the first quarter, an estimated $59.07 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a May 14, 2026, SEC filing, Pertento Partners LLP initiated a new position in Astronics by purchasing 815,333 shares. The estimated transaction value was $59.07 million, calculated using the quarterly average share price. The quarter-end value of the stake was $54.41 million, reflecting both the share count and stock price movements during the period.Astronics operates at scale within the aerospace and defense sector, serving a global customer base with a focus on advanced electronic systems and test solutions. The company leverages its engineering expertise to address the evolving needs of commercial, military, and general aviation markets. Its diversified product offering and established relationships with OEMs and government entities provide a strong competitive position in specialized, high-reliability applications.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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