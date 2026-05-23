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Surge Holdings Aktie

Surge Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052

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24.05.2026 00:20:03

What to Know About This Fund's $6.6 Million UroGen Sale After a 600% Stock Surge

Superstring Capital Management cut its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN), selling 330,983 shares in the first quarter in an estimated $6.64 million trade based on average quarterly pricing, according to a May 14, 2026, SEC filing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 14, 2026, Superstring Capital Management reduced its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. by 330,983 shares. The estimated transaction value is $6.64 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The quarter-end value of the position fell by $9.86 million, reflecting both share sales and price changes.UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biotechnology company focused on advancing innovative therapies for urothelial cancers, leveraging proprietary RTGel technology and a robust clinical pipeline. The company pursues a strategy of addressing unmet medical needs in specialty oncology markets, with a particular emphasis on non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Its competitive edge lies in its differentiated delivery platform and strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and research institutions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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