Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
|
24.05.2026 00:35:33
What to Know About This Fund's $65 Million Homebuilder Bet Before a $47-Per-Share Buyout
First Trust Capital Management initiated a new position in Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) during the first quarter, acquiring 1,599,172 shares in a trade estimated at $65.06 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to its May 14, 2026 SEC filing.According to a recent SEC filing, First Trust Capital Management established a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes by acquiring 1,599,172 shares in the first quarter of 2026. The transaction’s estimated value is $65.06 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price during the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position was $74.73 million, reflecting both new share purchases and share price appreciation.Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. is a leading U.S. residential homebuilder with a multi-brand strategy and a presence in key growth markets. The company leverages operational scale and local market expertise to deliver a diversified product offering. Its integrated financial services enhance the homebuying experience and support customer retention.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!