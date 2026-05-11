Graham Aktie
WKN: 857127 / ISIN: US3845561063
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11.05.2026 23:03:59
What to Know About This Fund’s $9 Million Graham Corporation Buy
Catawba River Capital disclosed a new position in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) on May 11, 2026, acquiring 117,716 shares in a transaction estimated at $9.22 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 11, 2026, Catawba River Capital initiated a new position in Graham Corporation, buying 117,716 shares. The estimated transaction value is $9.22 million, calculated using the average share price for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The quarter-end value of the position was $9.64 million, reflecting both the share purchase and any stock price changes during the period.Graham Corporation is a leading provider of specialized engineering solutions for critical applications across industrial and defense markets. The company's strategy centers on technical expertise, product reliability, and a diversified portfolio serving both commercial and government customers. Its competitive edge is built on decades of experience, a strong reputation for quality, and the ability to deliver custom solutions for complex operational needs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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