Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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16.05.2026 00:19:44
What to Know About This Fund’s Bigger Bet on Lionsgate Studios Amid an 85% Stock Surge
On May 15, 2026, Monimus Capital Management reported an increase in Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) shares of about 460,000.According to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing, Monimus Capital Management disclosed an increased stake in Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION), acquiring about 460,000 shares. The quarter-end value of the holding rose by $4.6 million, reflecting both the acquisition and stock price change.Lionsgate Studios is a leading independent content company with a global footprint in film and television production and distribution. The company leverages a robust portfolio of brands and franchises, supported by a significant content library, to maintain competitive positioning in the entertainment sector. Its integrated business model and entrepreneurial culture enable scalable monetization of content across traditional and digital channels.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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