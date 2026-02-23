AS ONE Aktie
WKN: 936622 / ISIN: JP3131300000
|
23.02.2026 17:22:24
What to Know About UniFirst Stock as One Fund Boosts Bet to $89 Million
On February 17, 2026, Engine Capital Management disclosed a significant buy of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF), acquiring 397,772 shares in an estimated $67.13 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Engine Capital Management increased its position in UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) by 397,772 shares during the most recent quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $67.13 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The value of the company’s UniFirst stake at quarter-end climbed by $78.33 million, a figure reflecting both additional shares and price appreciation.UniFirst is a leading provider of workplace uniforms and facility services, operating at scale with a broad geographic footprint. The company leverages a recurring revenue model through multi-segment rental and service contracts, supporting stable cash flows and customer retention. Its integrated offering and focus on specialized protective apparel provide a competitive edge in the specialty business services industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AS ONE CORP
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.