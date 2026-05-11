AS ONE Aktie
WKN: 936622 / ISIN: JP3131300000
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11.05.2026 22:32:50
What to Know as One Fund Cuts a $7.9 Million Position in This Defense Equipment Stock
On May 11, 2026, Catawba River Capital disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 199,018 shares of Cadre Holdings (NYSE:CDRE) in the first quarter, an estimated $7.95 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.According to a filing published by the SEC on May 11, 2026, Catawba River Capital sold 199,018 shares of Cadre Holdings during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $7.95 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period. The fund’s remaining stake at the end of the quarter stood at 260,318 shares, valued at $8.37 million. The net position value change, including price movement, was a decrease of $10.38 million.Cadre Holdings is a leading provider of protective equipment for law enforcement and first responders, leveraging a broad product portfolio and established brands to address critical safety needs. The company’s dual-segment model supports diversified revenue streams and positions it as a key supplier to both domestic and international government agencies. Scale, specialized expertise, and a strong reputation for reliability underpin its competitive advantage in the safety and defense industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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